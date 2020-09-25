-
For people battling addiction or mental health issues, the coronavirus situation could put up more roadblocks to treatment and recovery. But service…
-
A new addiction treatment option opens in Canton this week. The withdrawal management center will be run by addiction treatment provider CommQuest at…
-
A Stark County addiction treatment provider is opening a detox center this fall inside Canton's Aultman Hospital. CommQuest is relocating the service it’s…
-
A Stark County nonprofit that offers addiction and mental health treatment has received its largest ever contribution. The Timken Foundation awarded a…
-
Stark County is doubling its capacity for treating women dealing with drug or alcohol addiction. CommQuest Services has opened a second residential…
-
Canton-based CommQuest has opened the first medication-assisted treatment clinic in one of the areas of the state hit hardest by the opioid crisis.…
-
For some, the fight against the opioid epidemic is a national priority. For others, it’s a personal struggle. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze takes us to a basement…
-
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and Congressman Bob Gibbs toured a residential center in Massillon today that treats people addicted to opioids. They also heard…
-
Ohio has a big problem with opioids and with prison overcrowding. A system meant to handle fewer than 39,000 people is holding more than 51,000, and many…
-
Addiction treatment organizations in Stark and Columbiana counties are working together to create more facilities to deal with the opiate…