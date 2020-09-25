common core

-
A bill in the state Legislature would give local school districts more control over curriculum.The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Andy Thompson,…
The Ohio Department of Education is asking the public to weigh in on state standards for school pupils. The heart of the state criteria was adopted five…
Lawmakers are pushing for the state to take a closer look at the state report cards for school districts. But some are questioning the motive behind the…
The state wants Ohioans to speak out on what they want students to learn in school.The Ohio Department of Education is looking to revise state education…
This time last year, frustrated parents spurred a movement by pulling their kids out of the annual standardized tests. That has prompted state education…
Last year, Ohio scrapped the problematic standardized tests known as PARCC, but they’re still causing some issues for state officials. Statehouse…