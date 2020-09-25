Common Cause Ohio

-
There is yet another group jumping into the fray over Ohio's nuclear bailout law. Protect Ohio Clean Energy Jobs is fighting to save the $1 billion in…
A group that said it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers said will make it easier for voters to update…
Employees of the state’s non-profit job creation company JobsOhio got an 18 percent raise in pay this year.JobsOhio’s Matthew Englehart said the pay raise…
Community organizers are rallying against a bill that would make it harder for citizens to put an issue on the statewide ballet. They say the measure…
Morning Headlines: Senate Candidates Spar in First Debate; Charter School Pioneer David Brennan DiesHere are your morning headlines for Monday, October 15:Ohio US Senate candidates spar over health care, immigration;Voting rights group appeals latest…
Even though judicial races are considered nonpartisan in Ohio, judicial campaigns are usually funded with campaign contributions. A government watchdog…
Voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 1, which changes the way the state’s Congressional district map will be drawn in 2021 and beyond.It sets up new rules…
The only statewide issue on the May primary ballot nearly didn’t make it – though it’s been talked about for decades. The long history of the complicated…
Ohioans will vote May 8th on Issue 1, a plan to change the way Congressional districts are drawn in Ohio. The state is considered one of the most…
Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Statehouse Correspondent Jo Ingles reports lawmakers and…