combined sewer overflow

-
Water isn’t supposed to burn.The burning river showed us otherwise.See all of WKSU'S Watershed stories here. The truly sad thing is that 50 years ago when…
-
When we hear about infrastructure, most of us probably think of roads and bridges. But there is plenty of underground infrastructure you can’t see--unless…
-
Akron is helping pay to remove a dam in southern Ohio, but it isn’t costing the city anything. In fact, by acting as a “sponsor” for the Cincinnati-area…
-
Construction is in full swing on the biggest piece of Akron’s $1.4 billion sewer project. A free tour allows people to see what’s happening beneath the…