Columbus protests

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is getting questions about why his pick for state health director turned down the job, after she cited concerns about...
Neon green shirts and caps can be spotted sprinkled across crowds at rallies in Columbus. But the people wearing them aren't there to demonstrate;...
Gov. Mike DeWine is calling the Ohio National Guard into service after three days of violent protests in downtown Columbus. Columbus Mayor Andrew...
Gov. Mike DeWine is speaking out against what he calls "injustice" and "racism" following the alleged murder of George Floyd, a black man who died while...
At 4th & State downtown, a team of workers are punching broken panes of glass out of their window frames.
A protest against police brutality in downtown Columbus turned violent on Thursday night. Protestors broke windows at the Ohio Statehouse and nearby...
Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Ohio Statehouse. While Ohio doesn’t set immigration policy, activists say it still has a…
An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people marched through downtown Columbus in a preview of the Women’s March on Washington after President-Elect Donald Trump’s…