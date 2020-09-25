-
Akron City Council has wrapped up a three-year long process to do away with Columbus Day. Beginning in 2021 because of the pandemic, the city will…
-
Here are the morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 7:Voter registration ends today for November election;GM talks take a turn;DeWine to announce plans to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 17: Signet Jewelers to lay off workers;Summit County enacts First Peoples Day;National Weather…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 11:Ohio misses mark on income tax;An Ohio city drops Columbus Day for Election Day;Akron-Canton Airport…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 8:Officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice gets new police job;Trump to campaign in Ohio ahead of…
-
As many Ohioans celebrated Columbus Day on Monday, protesters took to the streets in Cleveland. Members of the American Indian Movement are calling for…
-
A group of students in Akron will be marking Columbus Day by joining a group of Native Americans in a walk along the city’s historic Portage Path.The…
-
NewsHere are your headlines for Tuesday, September 12th:Mayoral primary underway in Cleveland;Columbus Day keeps its name in Akron;Rare craft flown by Neil…
-
A measure being introduced in Akron City Council next month could remove the federal Columbus Day holiday and replace it with something else…