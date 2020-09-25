-
Major League Soccer on Wednesday announced a plan to restart the 2020 season with all teams competing at a tournament in Florida, sans fans.
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are officially in the major league soccer business. Dee and Jimmy Haslam completed their purchase of the Columbus Crew…
The Crew has been saved. Major League Soccer announced Friday that it reached an agreement with investors to purchase and take control of the Columbus...
State lawmakers have proposed sending $15 million to the Columbus Crew to help build their new stadium. One legislator said this is a crucial moment in…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 7:Ohio infant deaths decrease overall;GM considers adding shift to Lordstown before plant closes;TSA:…
The lawsuit filed by the state over the possible move of Columbus’ major league professional soccer franchise could be the first test of a law that’s more…