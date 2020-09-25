Columbus City Schools

-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 27: Scooters return to Cleveland;Lorain Schools' CEO dispute;Avon Lake increases penalties for drivers…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 5:Rainfall creates Midwest hay shortage;Tornadoes cause concern for Ohio Census;Dairy Brand Borden…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 19:Cleveland RTA fires 10 employees over prescription scam;Beachwood mall locked down after weekend…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 1:Cleveland officers charged in failure to investigate dozens of sex crimes;Akron approves medical…
Akron Superintendent David James Says the Columbus Job Would be an Intriguing Professional ChallengeAkron Public Schools Superintendent David James is a finalist to take over the largest public school district in the state.At his annual state of the…
NewsMorning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court Takes Up Abortion Clinic Case; National Guard Heads to FloridaHere are your morning headlines for Monday, September 11:Vigil held for police shooting victim;Execution date approaches for Otte;Columbus school closed…
Three big school districts are pleading with state education officials to take a close look at what they think is a major discrepancy. This has to do with…
The state auditor is asking auditors from his office to review how the Ohio Department of Education handles disciplinary complaints. Auditor Dave Yost…
A high-ranking state official is blasting a reported deal between the Ohio Department of Education and those involved in a school data-scrubbing…