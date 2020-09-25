-
This week the Trump administration announced that international students must take an in person class in the fall, or they will have to leave the United…
-
Morning Headlines: Plain Dealer Will No Longer Cover Cleveland; State Alters Graduation RequirementsHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 8:Plain Dealer will no longer cover Cleveland;State alters graduation requirements;Brown endorses…
-
The Amish are an anachronism in modern America.They don’t own cars, they’re not on the grid, but researchers at the College of Wooster find that the Amish…
-
The baseball coach at The College of Wooster is retiring after nearly 40 years. Tim Pettorini leaves as the fifth-winningest coach in Division III…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 1:Affinity and the city of Massillon to hold settlement talks;Akron assumes ownership of Rubber Bowl…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 25:Feds tell Rover to stop drilling;College of Wooster students stage sit-in;Ohio Supreme Court sides…
-
As GOP Senators revealed their tax reform plan in Washington today, members of the House Ways and Means committee moved forward with amendments to their…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 18th:Lawmakers aim to curb distracted driving after record crashes;Wooster football player dies of…
-
The Wooster Symphony Orchestra celebrated a major milestone last week at a gala concert marking its centennial. As a prelude, former conductors and…