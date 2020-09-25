-
Senator Sherrod Brown is pushing for a bill that would give states incentives to help students graduate from college debt-free.Brown is co-sponsoring the…
A coalition of public universities is touting a study that says income from schools, their students and alumni adds up to $42 billion pumped into…
Tuition at Kent State University is going up this fall for out-out-of-state undergraduates and all graduate students, but not for current in-state…
Later this month a newly formed Ohio Attorney General’s advisory group will meet to start examining the issue of student loan debt collection. The Ohio…
High school seniors can start their college applications Monday. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports a national online application is now…
Higher ed officials are pushing for stronger partnerships among colleges and universities to make costs more affordable for students.A proposed bill would…