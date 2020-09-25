-
College basketball kicks into tournament mode this week, with a chance for teams to punch their ticket to March Madness. The Mid-American Conference…
The University of Mount Union is known nationally for its elite football program. But its men’s basketball team is also beginning to build a powerhouse.…
A Northeast Ohio women’s college basketball coach has hit a milestone that cements her legacy as a trailblazer in her sport. Cheri Harrer notched her…
The University of Akron men’s basketball team has rebounded in the Mid-American Conference after several down years. As of Wednesday, the team is 6-2 in…
The Final Four is this weekend, and a lot of people will be watching the court. But off the court, there's a scramble underway that could dramatically…
The debate over whether college athletes should be paid was revived the moment Duke basketball star Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded last weekend. The…
Northeast Ohio’s college basketball landscape is changing. After 13 seasons and more than 300 wins, University of Akron coach Keith Dambrot announced he’s…