college athletes

The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a county elections board in a dispute over buying voting machines that stems from the 2020 presidential election; the U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that the family of a Black driver who was fatally shot by a white police officer in Euclid cannot sue the city or the officer; Governor Mike DeWine says nearly 2.8 million residents have registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize ahead of tomorrow's first drawing, and more stories.

