An Ohio lawmaker is calling attention to a report that she said raises red flags over college affordability.The report pointed out several in-state…
Senator Sherrod Brown is pushing for a bill that would give states incentives to help students graduate from college debt-free.Brown is co-sponsoring the…
Tuition at Kent State University is going up this fall for out-out-of-state undergraduates and all graduate students, but not for current in-state…
Youngstown State University is considering increasing tuition and fees for next year’s freshman class, despite a two-year tuition freeze approved by…
A new study shows Ohio ranks in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability, and that just over 4 in 10 Ohioans have a post-secondary…
Later this month a newly formed Ohio Attorney General’s advisory group will meet to start examining the issue of student loan debt collection. The Ohio…
Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge joined U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. today to hold a roundtable on college affordability.The…
High school seniors can start their college applications Monday. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports a national online application is now…
Democrats around the country plan to talk a lot in the coming months about ways to make college more affordable. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles…