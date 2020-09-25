-
A social service organization is getting help to prevent homelessness. Coleman Professional Services is receiving a $75,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross…
-
Foster kids in Portage and Stark Counties who are aging out of the system and facing the possibility of homelessness now have an option for…
-
Ohio Medicaid says it will continue to enforce a new rule requiring background checks of Medicaid providers. Some of them say the new practice will cost…
-
Stark County’s primary provider of crisis services is getting some help to stay in operation.Coleman Professional Services is taking over management of…