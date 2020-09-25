Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio

-
The head of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless is stepping down after 22 years with the organization. He says it faces a challenging future in…
Homeless shelters in the area are preparing for what may be one of their busiest day of the year: Christmas.According to a report by The Continuum of…
Today is Homeless Memorial Day, a national event commemorating the lives lost during the past year. At a homeless center near downtown Cleveland, friends…
Some of the estimated 3,000 homeless people in Cleveland are getting some help today registering to vote in November’s presidential election. The…
Cuyahoga County has received more than $2 million to help stop homelessness among military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs grant is part of a…
A new report says someone earning minimum wage would have to work 71 hours a week to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment in Ohio. The study by the…