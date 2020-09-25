-
After almost 24 years on the air at WKSU and more than four decades in radio, Mark Pennell is retiring.On the day of his last shift here, we wanted to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 31:Ryan to appear on CNN Town Hall;DeWine requests emergency funds for 10 counties;National Weather…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 28:Summit County overdose hospitalizations increase;Akron hacker group denies cyberattack;Cuyahoga Valley…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 16:Sen. Sherrod Brown to tour early states before 2020 decision;Federal food assistance arriving early…
-
Not long after new Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s inaugural, former Gov. John Kasich is announcing a new gig. Kasich has signed with CNN to be a political…
-
Gov. John Kasich appears to have changed his views on gun regulations, after years of saying he was a strong Second Amendment supporter on the rare…
-
Ohio’s top elections official says he’s not concerned that hackers might be able to break into machines and manipulate the upcoming election. Secretary of…