Clevelanders for Public Transit

You won’t be seeing a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority tax levy on your ballot this fall. The transit authority's board of trustees decided…
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is one step closer to putting a measure on this fall's ballot that would help fund Cuyahoga County's…
Transit advocates held a rally in downtown Cleveland Monday, renewing calls for the Regional Transit Authority to put a property tax levy on the fall…
A group of bus riders and union leaders from Cleveland was in Columbus today. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports the group is telling state lawmakers…