-
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. This is the second…
-
The Cleveland Teachers Union goes back to the drawing board, after a Thursday vote tally showed members rejected a tentative contract with the Cleveland…
-
This week, the Cleveland Teachers Union and district representatives reached a tentative contract just days before teachers planned to strike. CTU…
-
It took a marathon bargaining session, but the possibility of a Cleveland teacher’s strike this week is now unlikely.Around 5 Tuesday morning, the union…
-
Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers will work on Friday, averting a planned strike. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports a local…
-
Cleveland schools and its teachers union are in the midst of negotiating a new contract. But last week, both the Cleveland Metropolitan School District…
-
Cleveland Metropolitan School District administrators and the teachers union intend to resume contract talks following rejection of a Fact Finder Report…
-
The Cleveland Teachers Union says there is still time for the city’s public school officials to return to the bargaining table before a fact-finder takes…