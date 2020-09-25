Cleveland RTA

A recent study of RTA’s fares showed low-income and minority passengers are not using weekly and monthly passes that might save them more money. The reason could be economics, says a consultant for LTK Engineering, which conducted the survey. Riders don’t have enough money to cover the one-time cost that offers a long-term discount, so they’re opting for daily passes that cost more in the long run, Rick Halvorsen speculated at an Aug. 6 transit board meeting.