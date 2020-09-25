-
Bus and train ridership have plunged in Greater Cleveland as workers stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority ridership fell 50 percent last week, Chief Operating Officer Floun’say Caver told board members Tuesday. While transit remains “the veins of Cleveland,” RTA CEO India Birdsong told board members, the agency is cutting back on services because of low demand during the stay-at-home order.
India Birdsong will take over as leader of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority on Sep. 16 under a five-year contract unanimously approved by the board Tuesday. Birdsong, currently the chief operating officer for Nashville’s public transit agency, will receive an annual salary of $260,000 as RTA’s CEO and general manager. She steps into a job vacated by former general manager Joe Calabrese last September.
A recent study of RTA’s fares showed low-income and minority passengers are not using weekly and monthly passes that might save them more money. The reason could be economics, says a consultant for LTK Engineering, which conducted the survey. Riders don’t have enough money to cover the one-time cost that offers a long-term discount, so they’re opting for daily passes that cost more in the long run, Rick Halvorsen speculated at an Aug. 6 transit board meeting.
