Survivors of sexual assault at Case Western Reserve University are leveling allegations of the mishandling of Title IX cases against the university.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 15:Ohio productivity nears pre-Great Recession levels, employment still lags;Akron nonprofit launches…
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a milestone today regarding a big part of the thousands of forgotten rape-investigation kits.When DeWine took…
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is expanding thanks to a $3 million grant from the state Attorney General’s office.The center provides community…
Inquiries about human trafficking went up during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland when an estimated 50,000 people came to town. A spike…
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has been awarded a $1.4 million grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.The money will be used to further the…