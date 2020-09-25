Cleveland Public Square

-
The BorderLight International Theatre and Fringe Festival opens this week and will bring more than 100 artists and 40 productions to downtown…
-
Revenue at JACK Casino Cleveland was down slightly last month, even as the state’s other casinos – and especially racinos – showed continued growth.The…
-
The wrangling continues over the decision by the City of Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s to close Public Square to buses…
-
Public Square in Cleveland will be the place for free ice skating this coming weekend, the first large-scale winter event on the renovated plaza. WKSU’s…
-
Cleveland’s Superior Avenue running through Public Square will remain closed to traffic. The city and the Regional Transit Authority will have to get the…
-
Cleveland plans to keep Public Square closed to bus traffic permanently.The city originally had planned to reopen the transformed public plaza to buses…