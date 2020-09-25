-
Here are your morning headlinesfor Wednesday, July 22:Ohio House Speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery caseFirstEnergy, Energy Harbor stocks tumble…
As some Ohio libraries re-open, others are scaling back or reversing their plans in the face of an increasing number of coronavirus cases.The Akron-Summit…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 9:Akron City Council adopts police accountability measuresRacism declared a public health crisis in…
The Cleveland Public Library was scheduled to reopen to the public Monday for limited services. But staff have been instructed not to report to the Main Library, Sterling or Carnegie West branches due to the curfew order by Mayor Frank Jackson affecting downtown to W. 25th St. Phone lines at all other locations are open Monday for calls regarding holds, reference questions and general inquiries. Materials currently checked out can be returned, and will be quarantined for 72 hours before being recirculated.
The Cleveland Public Library will freeze hiring and take other cost-saving measures to offset the anticipated coronavirus-related funding loss. CPL also will restrict spending on its collections and tap into its unencumbered fund, according to a press release. The changes will cut an estimated $6 million from the budget. The library has also applied for SharedWork Ohio through the state Department of Job and Family Services, which would allow the library to continue employing workers, with reduced hours. CPL estimates it could save $2.3 million through the program.
Like many institutions that welcome the public into their buildings, libraries have had to rethink how to serve patrons during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last few decades, libraries have made a concerted effort to make much of their material available online. Providing patrons access to that digital collection has proved invaluable in allowing libraries to “remain open,” even if their doors are physically closed.
The Cleveland Public Library's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a new three-year contract with pay increases for their union employees, but negotiations are ongoing with the libraries’ security staff.
The Cleveland Public Library (CPL) and its union workers have reached a tentative agreement in contract negotiations. The agreement comes after union workers issued notice of intent to strike earlier this week.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 23:Bishop Perez is leaving Diocese of Cleveland;Sanders weighs in on looming Cleveland library…
