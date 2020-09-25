The Cleveland Public Library will freeze hiring and take other cost-saving measures to offset the anticipated coronavirus-related funding loss. CPL also will restrict spending on its collections and tap into its unencumbered fund, according to a press release. The changes will cut an estimated $6 million from the budget. The library has also applied for SharedWork Ohio through the state Department of Job and Family Services, which would allow the library to continue employing workers, with reduced hours. CPL estimates it could save $2.3 million through the program.

