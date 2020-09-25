Cleveland police reforms

-
Updated: 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 Cleveland’s former safety director failed to follow the consent decree when disciplining police officers, handing down light punishments without sufficient rationale, the monitor of the federal police reform agreement said in a Monday court filing.
The lawyer for Cleveland’s police union says an incident like the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis would not happen in Cleveland. During a Tuesday lunchtime session hosted by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Joseph Delguyd said the consent decree in Cleveland and the Department of Justice oversight it has brought are preventing police brutality.
The monitor overseeing Cleveland’s police reform agreement says the city is at a “critical turning point,” and now must put new policies into practice. The city, the monitoring team and the Justice Department provided an update on the consent decree to U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver on Tuesday afternoon. “This is the point at which paper must be transformed into sustained, ongoing practice,” Monitor Matthew Barge wrote in his team’s latest semiannual report. He added that the city “still has a distance to travel” until it fully complies with the consent decree.
In the fourth year of what’s meant to be a five-year effort to implement Cleveland’s police reform plan, the man who oversees the city’s compliance with the consent decree says 2019 will be a crucial year. In testimony to Cleveland city council safety committee members Wednesday, Greg White says Cleveland has made progress with its recruiting, staffing, and community policing efforts.
A family who settled a lawsuit with Cleveland police a year ago has filed a new complaint, accusing the city of sitting on information about the…
Cleveland’s agreement with the Justice Department to reform the city’s police force is one of 14 across the country U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions…