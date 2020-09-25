Cleveland police protests

-
Updated 7:15 p.m., 6/25/2020 Cleveland city prosecutors are dropping charges against a Bail Project staffer arrested for breaking Downtown curfew despite living and working there.
Indian-Americans in Cleveland rallied Sunday in support of Black Lives Matter.Starting at the Indian Cultural Gardens, the group marched, discussed, and…
Cleveland has been under a curfew since Saturday, when protests against the police brutality in Minneapolis that led to the death of George Floyd, turned…
Businesses in Downtown Cleveland opened today for the first time since last weekend’s protests over the killing of George Floyd. The city has imposed…
Cleveland-area clergy are calling for peace following this week’s police shootings of two black men in Minnesota and Louisiana, and the killing of five…
In downtown Cleveland, a group of roughly 30 protesters gathered in the minus-6 wind chill afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy and make…