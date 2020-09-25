Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Assocation

-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 4:Ohio charter schools ask for more funding;Cleveland Museum of Art receives $3M;Police union files…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 9:North Canton dedicates Gold Star memorial;Ohio to spend $75M Volkswagon setttlment to reduce air…
-
Cleveland’s police union says it will fight today’s firing of a 21-year patrol veteran who shot an unarmed teenager to death nearly three years ago. The…
-
Morning Headlines: Police Union Endorses Mandel; White Nationalist's Lawyer Gives OSU A New DeadlineHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 18th:Stark County expected to raise hotel bed tax;Group indicted in federal court for skimming…
-
When the Cleveland police union endorsed Zack Reed for mayor last week, the city councilman Tweeted he was “extremely honored.” That isn’t sitting well…
-
Morning Headlines: Cleveland Police Endorse Zack Reed for Mayor; Talking Drone Lurks at Akron SchoolHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 12th:Talking drone attempts to lure students off Akron school playground;Cleveland is closer to…
-
About four weeks remain between now and Election Day, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump prepare for their second debate. The activity is picking up in…
-
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association has voted to endorse Republican Donald Trump for president, over Democrat Hillary Clinton and several…