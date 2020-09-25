-
A seemingly endless procession of police motorcycles and cruisers — lights flashing, sirens silent — rolled from Middleburg Heights to Downtown Cleveland Friday for the funeral of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, killed last week in the line of duty. Police officers and civilians lined up along East 9th Street to pay their respects. Fire Department ladder trucks held aloft a huge United States flag.
Updated: 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 Cleveland’s former safety director failed to follow the consent decree when disciplining police officers, handing down light punishments without sufficient rationale, the monitor of the federal police reform agreement said in a Monday court filing.
The Cleveland Police Department is facing scrutiny from the city for coming up short-staffed in three specialty units. The city council’s safety committee held a special hearing Wednesday to address the concerns. The homicide unit hasn’t hit its desired count of 23 detectives, Chief Calvin Williams said, though four recent hires brought the total to 19. The domestic violence and sex crimes units are similarly understaffed, he said.
