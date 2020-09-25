-
Cleveland police will take an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to Tuesday's presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city's overtime costs, Howard said.
David McDaniel, the 18-year-old charged with the killing of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess, will make his first appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. McDaniel is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. The court in Cleveland is expected to send the case over to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and the county prosecutor’s office.
Updated: 5:05 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Cleveland police have taken three people into custody in connection with the Thursday night fatal shooting of 53-year-old Det. James Skernivitz, city officials said Friday afternoon. Authorities arrested two juveniles and one adult on unrelated warrants, considering them people of interest in the ongoing investigation, Safety Director Karrie Howard said. In a separate incident, another police officer, Nicholas Sabo, died by suicide Thursday, officials said.
The team overseeing Cleveland’s police reform agreement will review the department’s handling of local demonstrations prompted by the death of George Floyd. Monitor Hassan Aden notified city leaders of the review in a memo dated June 17 and filed in federal court Thursday. The review will examine preparations for the protests, community engagement, arrests and uses of force, Aden wrote.
Cleveland expects two more years of federal oversight for its police department before being freed from what was meant to be a five-year consent decree. The city’s consent decree coordinator, retired judge Greg White, told city council’s safety committee Monday the city is not yet in compliance with the reforms included in its 2015 agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. But the city has turned a corner, he said.
