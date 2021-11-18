Cleveland newsroom

-
Morning Headlines: Daily COVID cases climb above 6K; House passes bill lowering training rules for armed school workersNew coronavirus cases on Wednesday jumped by 13% over the previous day to nearly 6,400; The Ohio House has voted in favor of a bill to let school districts set their own training requirements for employees they choose to arm; a fast-tracked map of Ohio’s new congressional districts is continuing its breakneck pace through the Republican-controlled state Legislature; and more stories.