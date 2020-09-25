-
Juneteenth celebrations continued over the weekend as marchers took to the streets in Cleveland -- both to mark the end of slavery in America and to look…
The Cleveland NAACP and two law firms, Friedman & Gilbert and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed a class action lawsuit Thursday against Cuyahoga County on behalf of inmates at the county jail. The lawsuit follows a US Marshals report detailing problems with the jail, calling conditions there “inhumane.”
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 23:Appeals court denies NAACP request for Tamir Rice grand jury transcript;University of Akron president…
NewsHere are your headlines for Wednesday, September 6:Cuyahoga Falls man fatally shot en route to Akron homeless shelter identified;Cleveland NAACP accuses…
The Cleveland NAACP will file a motion early next week asking a judge to release transcripts of the Tamir Rice grand jury proceedings. The group says it…