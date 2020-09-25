-
The Franklin County Board of Elections says voters who received incorrect absentee ballots will receive corrected replacement ballots; The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced furloughs and layoffs to help fill a $6.2 million budget deficit; the Cuyahoga River will become more crooked thanks to a federal grant to add more curves to the river.
Five years ago, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed in a public park by a Cleveland police officer. The incident quickly became a rallying point for a growing national conversation about violence against black people at the hands of the police, and Rice continues to be a source of inspiration for artists.
Michelangelo's sculptures and paintings are a cornerstone of art history. But the artist was notoriously private with his notes and sketches. A new…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 4:Ohio charter schools ask for more funding;Cleveland Museum of Art receives $3M;Police union files…
The long career of Georgia O'Keeffe is being re-examined at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The exhibit "Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern" is an ode to how an…
Ohio native Clarence H. White is considered one of the founding fathers of artistic photography. His work is now being celebrated at the Cleveland Museum…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 19:Cleveland announces gun buyback program;Ford to sell Brook Park engine plant;Camp Ravenna gets new…
The Cleveland Museum of Art is getting serious about the conservation of Chinese paintings. The museum is using $3 million in grants to establish a center…
The FRONT International Triennial, an extended series of art installations across the region, launched over the weekend.More than 100 local, national and…
It took more than 50 years for Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama to finally get the recognition her male counterparts gained in the 1960s. Now people in…