Updated: 1:49 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) won a major victory Tuesday night, with its tax levy pushed through by 61 percent of voters. Issue 68 includes a 15-mill levy renewal and a 5-mill increase that will stand for 10 years and cost taxpayers about $175 a year for every $100,000 of a home’s value. The levy renewal comprised 12 percent of CMSD’s operating budget, or about $65 million, CMSD CEO Eric Gordon told ideastream Wednesday.