-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 24:DeWine pivots, calls for nuclear bailout repealStatewide mask mandate takes effect as virus cases hit…
-
A 2019-2020 end-of-school-year survey from Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) found some families struggled to adapt to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing big differences in success based on a student’s grade level, access to technology and family income. The survey asked families if they could access the remote learning resources provided by CMSD or had to rely on paper copies of assignments sent to their homes. About 45 percent of students said they could access the online resources “almost all of the time,” said CMSD CEO Eric Gordon.
-
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon, as part of a coalition of 61 superintendents from large urban school districts around the country, asked Congress for $200 billion in federal funding Monday, testifying at a virtual hearing of the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee. The House recently passed the HEROES Act, a coronavirus relief package that includes approximately $58 billion dollars to help K-12 schools offset coronavirus related impacts. Gordon called it “a good start,” but said more is needed.
-
Updated: 4:59 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) survey found two-thirds of district’s families do not have a computer, laptop or similar device at home. CMSD issued the survey Monday to assess need for technological assistance as its 37,700 students take on remote learning. The school system could need as many as 25,000 electronic devices, said Superintendent Eric Gordon.
-
Schools have had to make quick adjustments to try to teach students remotely. But that's not the only challenge they face, especially for large districts…
-
Schools in Northeast Ohio are preparing in case a coronavirus outbreak hits the region. As Ideastream education reporter Providing information and…
-
It's getting to be back-to-school time and recent graduates of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) will begin their freshman year at college with the first round of funding from a new tuition assistance program. For some, one big reason they will be able to purse post-secondary education is the "Say Yes to Education" program. This is the first year Say Yes is providing tuition assistance to CMSD graduates.
-
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District plans to close or consolidate nine K-through-eighth-grade schools and build new ones. The community is invited to give feedback starting tonight. The proposal includes plans to close four K-8 schools and relocate five others. Most of the affected schools are in older buildings with low enrollment and very low ratings from the state, according to a press release.
-
Ohio’s eight urban school districts are calling for changes to the proposed overhaul of the state’s school funding formula. The large school districts say…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 9:Cuyahoga County jail guards indicted;Early voting begins for May primary;Electric scooters could…