-
Updated: 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 No fries will be available at this drive-thru. In fact, please don’t feed the animals. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is reopening for drive-thru visits until the end of May. The zoo has been closed to visitors since March 16, but employees have continued to care for and feed the animals. As a result, the zoo has lost around $1.5 million in revenue.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 20:DeWine lifts stay-at-home order;DeWine calls on National Guard to help nursing homes;Annie Glenn…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 14: Walsh University offers free housing for freshmen;Nearly 800 COVID-19 test kits damaged;Akron scales…
-
Our local zoos are changing. The Akron Zoo is in the midst of a $17 million expansion, making new homes for lions and tigers. The Cleveland Metroparks…
-
A new collaboration between four science organizations in Cleveland will give students greater research opportunities.The Holden Aboretum, The Cleveland…
-
They’re the largest of the great apes.Imposing and impressive, gorillas inspire fear and admiration.But local researchers say they also serve as models of…
-
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo wants the public to know the role it plays in worldwide animal conservation. So next month it will roll-out a new branding…
-
For more than five decades, visitors to the Cleveland Zoo’s elephant enclosure were greeted by massive sculptures of extinct pachyderms.Those once…