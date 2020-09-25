Updated: 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 No fries will be available at this drive-thru. In fact, please don’t feed the animals. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is reopening for drive-thru visits until the end of May. The zoo has been closed to visitors since March 16, but employees have continued to care for and feed the animals. As a result, the zoo has lost around $1.5 million in revenue.

