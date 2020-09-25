Cleveland Metroparks

A reward for information in the double murder of 33-year-old Kate Brown and 40-year-old Carnell Sledge has been increased to $100,000, eight months after the longtime friends were shot and killed in the Rocky River Reservation. "We hope that this reward of $100,000 will give someone the courage and encourage them to come forward with that key piece of information," Kate's father Tom Brown said at a Wednesday press conference with the FBI. The family collected $70,000 to add to the reward, Tom Brown said.