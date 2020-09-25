-
In Akron, city officials were successful in their drive to convince voters to approve a quarter percent increase in the city's income tax. The increase…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 7th:Early voting figures show higher-than-usual interest in off year;Summit County approves drug…
The two candidates in the Cleveland mayoral race met for their only debate today, with both men saying they have the vision to lead the city forward – and…
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson claimed the top spot in Tuesday’s primary. The three-term incumbent took 39 percent of the vote. He’ll face the number two…
NewsHere are your headlines for Tuesday, September 12th:Mayoral primary underway in Cleveland;Columbus Day keeps its name in Akron;Rare craft flown by Neil…
Democratic Cleveland-area congresswoman Marcia Fudge endorsed Frank Jackson Tuesday for another term as mayor of Cleveland. The endorsement comes six…
Eight candidates have filed petitions to challenge Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson in the fall nonpartisan primary election. Here's a look at who met…
At his first press conference since announcing he's running for mayor of Cleveland, Brandon Chrostowski outlined a plan Wednesday to improve public safety…
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will run for reelection. After weighing the pros and cons of an unprecedented fourth term, he made the announcement last…