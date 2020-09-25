Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

The City of Cleveland expected to increasingly enforce restrictions on businesses as the state further reopens following the coronavirus lockdown, Mayor Frank Jackson said in a Friday press conference. Residents can file a complaint with the city if they suspect a business is violating social distancing or other restrictions. The city will reach out to the business by phone, Jackson said, as well as send a letter notifying the business of the complaint. Now, a copy of the complaint will also be sent to the Ohio Department of Health, Jackson said.