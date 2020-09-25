-
The coronavirus pandemic and a summer of demonstrations nationwide have exposed deep racial injustices and made clear the need for urgent social reform, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in his state of the city address Thursday night. In the 33-minute speech, the four-term mayor rejected the notion of gradual change, warning that unrest will grow more tempestuous unless the city eliminates inequities and racism in the criminal justice system, education and healthcare.
After being investigated for complaints of racial discrimination, Cleveland’s health department has been reorganized to better focus on addressing issues such as racism, crime and violence as public health crises, Mayor Frank Jackson said Thursday. That's why, he said, the department is now under the city’s Office of Prevention, Intervention and Opportunities for Youth and Young Adults, which was created in 2017 to improve the quality of life for children in impoverished neighborhoods.
The City of Cleveland expected to increasingly enforce restrictions on businesses as the state further reopens following the coronavirus lockdown, Mayor Frank Jackson said in a Friday press conference. Residents can file a complaint with the city if they suspect a business is violating social distancing or other restrictions. The city will reach out to the business by phone, Jackson said, as well as send a letter notifying the business of the complaint. Now, a copy of the complaint will also be sent to the Ohio Department of Health, Jackson said.
An African flag was raised at Cleveland City Hall on Saturday to mark the start of Black History Month. It’s something the city’s been doing for 45 years.…
In Governor Mike DeWine’s first budget due later this week, he plans to allocate $10 million to the State Child Health Insurance Program for lead cleanup projects, the same amount as in the previous budget. He’ll also call for a $10,000 tax credit to homeowners for lead abatement projects. DeWine laid out the new measures to address lead contamination in Ohio during a visit to University Hospital’s Rainbow Center for Women and Children Wednesday.
