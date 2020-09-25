-
Morning Headlines: LaRose OKs More Drop Boxes, but Only at BOE Locations; Around 100 KSU Students Now in QuarantineOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more than one drop-box for collecting absentee ballots, but only at the board of elections office in each county.
-
The 44th Cleveland International Film Festival has been canceled according to a statement issued today:"While we are saddened that our film loving…
-
The Cleveland International Film Fest will move next year from its longtime home at Tower City to Playhouse Square.The 1989 film fest opened with “Major…
-
Armed with new funders, Cleveland entrepreneur Bernie Moreno says Bedrock Detroit LLC, the real estate firm owned by Dan Gilbert, is now fully onboard with turning The Avenue Shops at Tower City into a hub for tech businesses and blockchain, an easily shared digital ledger system.
-
The media plays a role in a number of films at this year's Cleveland International Film Festival. One documentary examines a giant of journalism, while…
-
The 43rd Cleveland International Film Festival starts Wednesday. This year the festival includes the debut of the DReam Catcher award celebrating LGBTQ…
-
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is perhaps the best known rap group to ever come out of Cleveland. Now, some of its members are channeling their hometown in a new…
-
Teenagers throwing pumpkins down a hill, and senior citizens climbing up mountains, are the subjects of two documentaries running at the Cleveland…
-
There’s a new leadership team at the Nightlight Cinema, and they say they want to hear from the public about what kinds of films they want to see in…
-
The Cleveland International Film Festival completed its annual FilmSlam program today with a documentary about Gordon Gund. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia…