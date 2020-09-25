-
The Franklin County Board of Elections says voters who received incorrect absentee ballots will receive corrected replacement ballots; The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced furloughs and layoffs to help fill a $6.2 million budget deficit; the Cuyahoga River will become more crooked thanks to a federal grant to add more curves to the river.
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
Kent State University has announced it will begin expanded coronavirus testing on campus, new numbers released in long-term care facilities COVID deaths, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson extends the city’s civil emergency declaration through Oct. 31, and more stories.
The Indians are on the brink of elimination after game one of their wild card series against New York. Game two is Wednesday night at 7pm at Progressive Field.
AL Wild Card Game 1: Indians vs. Yankees
A walk-off, 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night clinched a playoff berth for the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramírez hit the winning three-run…
Major League Baseball decided that no fans would be allowed to spectate at games this season, and only the teams' staff and the media would be let in. I…
The Cleveland Indians are in the hunt for the playoffs during this pandemic-shortened season.The team made waves earlier this week when it shipped ace…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 1:Lawmakers take first step in repealing nuclear bailout lawAkron Public Schools call an audible,…