Passengers taking RTA’s Red Line from downtown to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have had to hop on the bus when the train reaches the Cudell station since May 30. But repairs and upgrades on the rapid tracks are almost complete, say officials at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Rail service between Cudell and Hopkins was halted in June as the agency replaced 70 steel beams along a retaining wall between Cudell and the West 117th Street Station. The emergency coincided with renovations to the tracks that had been scheduled earlier, according to RTA.