Cleveland history

-
A landmark Cleveland restaurant that opened in the late 1920s and has charged the same prices for decades is getting ready to call it quits. When the…
-
A project to catalog historical images of Cleveland is asking for the public’s help.The Cleveland Memory Project, housed at Cleveland State University,…
-
The Cleveland Public Library is mounting an effort to capture images of current-day life in the city as part of its 150th anniversary celebration.The…
-
Cleveland kept it cool downtown during the RNC last week, but 50 years ago during that same week, parts of the inner city were in flames.Four people died…