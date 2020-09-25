-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 1:The University of Akron plans major job cutsNorth Canton police say man pointed loaded gun at…
Residents in East Cleveland may soon be getting a text message encouraging them to complete the census. The effort is being funded by a grant aimed at…
Morning Headlines: Salons, BMVs Close; State Limits COVID-19 Testing; Red Cross Faces Blood ShortageHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 19:DeWine orders salons, BMVs to close;State limits who receives coronavirus testing;American Red…
Cleveland-area philanthropic groups have raised nearly $4 million for a COVID-19 rapid response fund. The fund initially will support nonprofits that offer safety-net services such as food pantries and housing assistance, according to a Wednesday news release. The aim is to assist vulnerable groups, such as low-income residents, the homeless and those at greater risk from coronavirus.
Five years after the death of Tamir Rice, his family is partnering with the Cleveland Foundation to create a fund for arts and community projects. The Tamir Rice Legacy Fund aims to connect youth with outlets for self-expression. Samaria Rice created the fund in honor of her son’s love of art and says she hopes it will keep his memory alive.
A non-profit arts organization is turning inner-city Cleveland kids into classical guitarists. It's a growing outreach program started by the Cleveland…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 10:Governor candidate Richard Cordray calls for more debates;Early voting begins for…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 22:Final debate among Democratic candidates for governor scheduled for April 10;'Serious structural…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 27:Federal judge asks DEA to release painkiller sales data;Cleveland Foundation gives $200,000 to…