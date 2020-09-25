Cleveland Fire Department

-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 13:Barberton backs students kneeling during anthem;Apartments will help house I Promise…
-
The Cleveland Police Department is facing scrutiny from the city for coming up short-staffed in three specialty units. The city council’s safety committee held a special hearing Wednesday to address the concerns. The homicide unit hasn’t hit its desired count of 23 detectives, Chief Calvin Williams said, though four recent hires brought the total to 19. The domestic violence and sex crimes units are similarly understaffed, he said.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Nov. 18:First trial of Ohio family slayings to begin;NFL to hear Garrett's appeal early this week;Cleveland…
-
Dozens of homes in Cleveland are a little safer following the American Red Cross annual “Sound The Alarm” event to install free smoke alarms.About 100…
-
A former battalion chief for Cleveland’s Fire Division is suing the city, claiming it violated his First Amendment rights.Sean DeCrane previously sued…