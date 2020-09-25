Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley

-
Cleveland City Council will consider tonight whether to put initiatives on this spring’s ballot that would slash the number of council members -- and…
Cleveland will announce a goal on Tuesday to bring down the rate of childhood lead poisoning and make the city “lead safe” by 2028, Council President Kevin Kelley said in an interview Monday afternoon. By 2028, Kelley said, the city aims for no children to register blood-lead levels above five micrograms per deciliter, which experts have considered a threshold for poisoning. He called the 10-year goal “aggressive but reasonable,” saying that the specific details of the city’s plan are still being worked out.
Kevin Kelley will stay on as president of Cleveland City Council. Kelley drew no opponents at a Monday meeting of council’s Democratic caucus. Kelley has…
Foreign-born residents make up just over 4 percent of Ohio’s population, and immigration proponents say that number needs to grow. A new study released…