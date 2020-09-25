The company managing cleveland.com has announced furloughs, pay cuts and additional changes for employees in an effort to save money during the pandemic, according to Advance Local. Workers making more than $35,000 annually will receive pay cuts ranging from 2 percent to 20 percent depending on income level, CEO Caroline Harrison wrote in a memo to employees. The reductions will be in effect through December, Harrison said, though there will be a re-evaluation of the situation in September.

