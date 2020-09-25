-
The Plain Dealer is dissolving its news guild and will publish coverage exclusively from cleveland.com. The paper announced the changes Tuesday in a cleveland.com column from Editor-in-Chief Tim Warsinskey. The four remaining journalists at The Plain Dealer have been offered jobs at cleveland.com to continue their work, according to Warsinskey.
The company managing cleveland.com has announced furloughs, pay cuts and additional changes for employees in an effort to save money during the pandemic, according to Advance Local. Workers making more than $35,000 annually will receive pay cuts ranging from 2 percent to 20 percent depending on income level, CEO Caroline Harrison wrote in a memo to employees. The reductions will be in effect through December, Harrison said, though there will be a re-evaluation of the situation in September.
Ten Plain Dealer journalists are leaving the newsroom after recent layoffs and a change in direction for the Cleveland paper. Twenty-two staffers were laid off at the end of last week. On Tuesday, the paper announced most of the remaining 14 journalists would be taken off their established beats and shifted to focus on five outlying counties. Now, 10 of those staffers are resigning from the paper.
Updated: 5:37 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Most of the remaining staff at The Plain Dealer will no longer cover news in Cleveland or Cuyahoga and Summit counties, instead shifting to become a "bureau" covering outlying areas. The announcement comes just days after 22 staff were laid off. The 14 remaining reporters will cover five Northeast Ohio counties: Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Portage, according to a statement from the Northeast Ohio Newspaper Guild Local 1.
