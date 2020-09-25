-
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test has stirred questions about what health orders were followed at Cleveland Clinic during the presidential...
Updated 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Cleveland police will take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to Tuesday’s presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city’s overtime costs, Howard said.
For many around Ohio, life is beginning to resemble what it was pre-pandemic, with some returning to places like the office or the classroom. As Ohioans...
Men tend to be less likely than women to go to the doctor, according to health officials, and a new survey released by the Cleveland Clinic found the COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated this ongoing problem.
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 1:Lawmakers take first step in repealing nuclear bailout lawAkron Public Schools call an audible,…
COVID-19 disproportionately impacts black families, causing a wide range of concerns among people already facing racial unrest, bias in health care, and…
Doctors in Cleveland have found a new way to treat a common heart condition without drugs.It’s a procedure where veins that lead to the heart are frozen…
The Cleveland Clinic recently started using COVID-19 tests that patients can administer themselves at a drive-through testing site, supervised by a healthcare professional. The nasal swab testing method is meant to be more comfortable for patients and safer for health care workers. But the future of testing might put even more power in the hands of the patient, according to Dr. Dan Rhoads, section head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic.
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 11:Akron Schools halt sports, extracurricularsSummit County health officials recommend K-12 schools…