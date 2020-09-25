The Cleveland Clinic recently started using COVID-19 tests that patients can administer themselves at a drive-through testing site, supervised by a healthcare professional. The nasal swab testing method is meant to be more comfortable for patients and safer for health care workers. But the future of testing might put even more power in the hands of the patient, according to Dr. Dan Rhoads, section head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic.

