Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Wednesday allowing its finance committee to investigate the actions of entities involved in the recent House…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 13:Elections chief urges but won't require masks for Ohio voteUniversity of Akron budget calls for…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 16:DeWine issues no new orders during evening addressUniversity of Akron to cut 178 jobs, 96 union…
Cleveland City Council’s Health and Human Services Committee met Monday to pass a resolution declaring racism as an issue of public health. The resolution was introduced earlier this year as a way to support and promote policies to address infant mortality and access to health care, as well as seek solutions to racial health disparities.
Cleveland officials announced last week that the city’s recycling program is on-hold – and the councilman who represents the downtown area wants to know…
Morning Headlines: Ohio COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Stay-At-Home Order in Effect; KSU Cancels May 4 EventsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 24:Ohio COVID-19 deaths rise to 6;Stay-at-home order in effect;Kent State cancels May 4…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 17:Ohio health chief orders polls closed amid coronavirus;UA sends students home;DeWine limits mass…
Cleveland City Council is considering an ordinance that would declare racism to be a public health crisis. Councilman Blaine Griffin says it’s the first…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 3: Summit County judge self-quarantines after Italy trip;Lake Erie records most ice-free…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 11:Trump budget could eliminate funds for Lordstown;Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State;Akron council…