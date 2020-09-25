Cleveland Catholic diocese

Updated: 11:55 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 Bishop Nelson Perez is leaving Cleveland to become the Archbishop of Philadelphia. It's a homecoming of sorts for Perez, who attended seminary in Philadelphia and was ordained there. The 58-year-old Perez is replacing Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is retiring. “I’m back to the church, the Archdiocese that formed me, ordained me and walked with me, and eventually then set me forth,” Perez said at a press conference Thursday morning press conference in Philadelphia.