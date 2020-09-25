Cleveland Catholic diocese

-
Updated: 11:57 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will have a new bishop in the fall. Bishop Edward Malesic will become the 12 th bishop of the diocese on Sept. 14. Pope Francis made the announcement at noon in Rome. Malesic replaces Bishop Nelson Perez, who left Cleveland in February to become the Archbishop of Philadelphia.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has named Rev. Don Oleksiak as diocesan administrator until Pope Francis names a successor for Nelson Perez, now the Archbishop of Philadelphia after more than two years as Bishop of Cleveland. Perez's appointment to Philadelphia was effective as of Tuesday; Oleksiak's is effective immediately. Oleksiak is the first diocesan administrator in the 173 year history of the Diocese of Cleveland.
Updated: 11:55 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 Bishop Nelson Perez is leaving Cleveland to become the Archbishop of Philadelphia. It's a homecoming of sorts for Perez, who attended seminary in Philadelphia and was ordained there. The 58-year-old Perez is replacing Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is retiring. “I’m back to the church, the Archdiocese that formed me, ordained me and walked with me, and eventually then set me forth,” Perez said at a press conference Thursday morning press conference in Philadelphia.
Update: 3:40 p.m., 10/30/19 Bishop Richard G. Lennon, who led the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland for a decade during a time of parish closures and consolidation, died Tuesday morning, the diocese announced. He was 72. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, Lennon attended Boston College and was ordained a priest in 1973. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop in 2001 and served for several months as the apostolic administrator for the Archdiocese of Boston after Cardinal Bernard Law’s resignation in 2002.
