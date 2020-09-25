-
The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in nearly 20 years. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the team to a 3-1 record, built around a strong running-game and some spectacular catches.
Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.
The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 14:Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appealDaily coronavirus cases fall below…
The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic.…
Up to 6,000 people will be allowed to attend each of the Browns two home games in September. The same limit was set for two Cincinnati Bengals home games.
Morning Headlines for Tuesday, August 25:Gov. DeWine faces impeachment effortAkron school board votes down sports restartDaycares can begin caring for…
WKSU Morning News Headlines for Friday, August 21:Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wearGoodyear workers, lawmakers protest,…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 6:UA faculty union rejects university-offered contractGov. DeWine delays coronavirus briefing for…
The NFL season starts September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.But because of the pandemic, there…