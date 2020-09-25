-
A pioneering municipal arts award is getting ready to celebrate its 60 th birthday. Members of the Women’s City Club of Cleveland created the Cleveland Arts Prize (CAP) in 1960 to honor artistic achievement across the region. Winners have included legendary national figures like writer Toni Morrison, optical artist Julian Stanczak, and designer Viktor Schreckengost, along with dozens of up-and-coming painters, poets, musicians and dancers.
