-
Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.
-
Updated: 6:05 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 Everyone in the hall at Tuesday’s presidential debate tested negative for the coronavirus before entering the event, according to a statement from the Cleveland Clinic, which co-sponsored the debate with Case Western Reserve University and helped develop and enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.
-
Kent State University has announced it will begin expanded coronavirus testing on campus, new numbers released in long-term care facilities COVID deaths, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson extends the city’s civil emergency declaration through Oct. 31, and more stories.
-
Get all the morning headlines from WKSU News.
-
Updated 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Cleveland police will take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to Tuesday’s presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city’s overtime costs, Howard said.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 24:Protesters take to the streets in Cleveland, ColumbusBWU poll shows Ohio is a tossupError by…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
-
Cleveland has passed Detroit to become the mid-to-large-sized city with the highest poverty rate in country, according to new annual U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week. Both cities have seen their poverty rates fall over the past few years, but in 2019, Detroit caught up with its smaller Midwest peer. At 30.8 percent, Cleveland’s poverty rate is just 0.2 percentage points higher than the Motor City’s, a difference within 2 percent the margin of error.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 17:Cleveland’s I-X center to closeUA expanding COVID-19 testing20-year-old charged following…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 11:Summit County rises to red level 3 on COVID-19 mapOhio governor's pick for health director…